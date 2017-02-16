Police, FBI arrest 7 allegedly involved in $500K theft, conspiracy

Police are still looking for Melvin Swinney, pictured in this mugshot from a past arrest. (Source: Police)

Police and FBI agents raided a home on Cleveland's east side on Thursday.

The FBI said warrants were issued for seven men and one woman on federal charges of interstate transportation of stolen property and conspiracy. According to police the individuals traveled to nine different states on eighteen occasions between April and July of 2016 to steal cell phones or other electronic property from retail stores.

They would then return to Cleveland and sell the stolen devices to gas stations or phone stores, who would sell them out of state or overseas.

Police believe the loss and damages exceed $500,000.

Adolph Boyd III, 24, Tyron Hicks, 30, and Jerome Goins, 21, were all taken into custody at the raid. Padra Graves, 35, Delante Hudson-Frost, 22, Dennis McKenzie, 20, and Darnell Foster, 20, were already incarcerated and were transferred into federal custody Thursday morning.

Police are still searching for Melvin Swinney, 21.

"People might not think these guys are dangerous, they have lengthy histories, other charges they're facing in other jurisdictions so we're really glad we have them off the streets, we just need Melvin in custody also," said Special Agent Vicki, Cleveland Office of the FBI.

There is a reward for the capture and arrest of Swinney.

An FBI affidavit says the thefts occurred in Pennsylvania, Indiana, South Carolina, Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey, Wisconsin, New York and Maryland.

