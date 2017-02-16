Former heroin addict stays sober by helping others get treatment

Nicole Walmsley, a former heroin addict, who is helping others get treatment. (Source: WOIO)

A former heroin addict is now making a living by helping other addicts get into treatment and recovery. She also educates younger generations about the dangers of heroin and prescription drug abuse.

Her story is proof that one person can make a difference and save lives.

"We Can Recover"

People said "I would never be anything better than a junkie," Nicole Walmsley, a former heroin addict, is making it her life's mission, to prove them wrong. "Who cares what people think of who we used to be, we can recover. I've seen it, happens every day."

Nicole, now four years clean, is one of the driving forces behind bringing police assisted addiction and recovery initiatives to Ohio.

She said she read about the program two years ago in Massachusetts, addicts were turning themselves in to police, facing no charges as long as they entered recovery.

Nicole thought: "Why can't Ohio have that?"

So she reached out to the chief of police.

"He flew me out there, trained me and then on my own time I went to 50 departments in the state of Ohio to see if anyone would listen to me," she said.

Berea and Olmsted Township are two of the local departments that did listen.

"She was the catalyst for all of this," said Sgt. Patrick Greenhill of the Berea Police Department.

The departments started the Safe Passages Initiative in August.

"We have now 20 departments and have placed 200 addicts into treatment," said Nicole.

To date, the program has helped more than 60 heroin addicts enter treatment.

"She brings a lot of heart and passion to her job. And to her, this is a calling," said Greenhill.

NICOLE’S BATTLE

Nicole's passion for helping others travel that road to recovery, comes from knowing the struggle herself.

"It changed something inside of me, that made me feel good," she said. Nicole's addiction started at the age 19 after a medical procedure when she was prescribed pain pills.

"It was shortly after being prescribed, I started abusing them," she said.

Those pills led to heroin. In 2013, she overdosed. She said it scared her sober. Nicole turned herself in to police because being locked up was her best chance for recovery.

"That's why I believed in this safe passages program, because if you're going to go to these police officers for help, you're really desperate," she said.

Satori Waters Recovery Center

Nicole also works for Satori Waters Recovery Home in South Florida. She connects addicts here in Cleveland with that facility.

"Since Nicole has come on board we've become partners with multiple agencies across the state," says Phycologist Dr. Barry Reiman, one of the founders of Satori Waters.

More than 20 addicts from Ohio have come to Satori for treatment since 2015, including Josh Asbury from Akron.

Nicole helped Josh get a scholarship and funds to travel there.

"When I say she saved my life, she, saved my life," said Josh.

For Nicole, the work is therapeutic.

"When I put other addicts into treatment and they come out and they succeed, and they're with their families, it just, it keeps me going and it helps me stay clean. It keeps me on the right course."

That course includes prevention as well. Nicole speaks at schools, colleges, and DUI classes. She doesn’t charge a fee. She just wants to educate as many young people as possible about the dangers of prescription drug and heroin abuse.

"You can take a pill and end up addicted," she said. "You can hang out with the wrong people, or even your best friend, that you think is a good person, can make a bad decision and you'll be left with the decision, do I follow or go the other way?"

She said she hopes her story and her message leads them in the right direction.

For more information on the Safe Passages Initiative, contact the Berea Police Department. The Safe Passages Initiative is also being done by Olmsted Township Police. You do not have to reside in those cities to get help.

