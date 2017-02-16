68-year-old critically injured in carjacking, home invasion

A 68-year-old man was critically injured this week during a home invasion and carjacking.

Police say the incident happened on West 33rd Street. The victim, Dennis Thompson, said he was stabbed in the face by a neighbor who then pushed his way into Thompson's apartment, attacking him with a box cutter and stealing the keys to his car.

Thompson said he'd seen the man many times. Managers of the apartment building say the suspect has been illegally squatting in an apartment. He remains on the loose.

When police arrived, Thompson was being assisted by other neighbors. EMS took him to MetroHealth Medical Center. Thompson still has some of that feisty West Virginia coal miner fire in him.

"I'm in a good mood now, but I still want that son of a (expletive)," Thompson said.

He was released a couple of days after the incident. He now has several long lines of stitches on the right side of his face.

"He come down and knocked on my door, I answered the door, and as soon as I answered the door, he opened the door and he started cutting me and pushed me back in," Thompson said. "He pushed all the way from the living room, through the kitchen and from the kitchen to the back bedroom. And he was cutting me, stabbing me."

Thompson said he barely had time to think.

"If I give in, he's going to kill me anyhow -- because he wanted my phone, my money, my keys -- so, I fought back," he said. "I kicked him in the (expletive)."

