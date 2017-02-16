New study examines best treatment options for type 2 diabetes

More than 400,000 people suffer from diabetes in the United States, including thousands of people here in Northeast Ohio. But there is promising news as far as treatment, according to a new study published Thursday in the New England Journal of Medicine.

"That was a pain, to have to prick yourself several times a day," said Judge Parker.

The 60-year-old says it’s almost hard to remember the days of constant worrying and monitoring as a type 2 diabetic. It’s been seven years since Parker went from 305 lbs. to 180 lbs. after gastric bypass surgery. He hasn't needed insulin or diabetes medications since.

"It's the best thing since sliced bread," said Parker.

Parker was part of the study, which compared bariatric surgery to intensive medical therapy for type 2 diabetes. Researchers studied 150 patients over five years.

"The results of this study show surgical treatment was more effective than medical treatment," said Cleveland Clinic bariatric surgeon Dr. Philip Schauer, who conducted some of the research. "Approximately 30 percent of patients who had gastric bypass were in remission the past five years. They went from very poor control to having no diabetes at all."

This research impacted the new guidelines just released by the American Diabetes Association. They now have a stronger emphasis on surgical options for patients with type 2 diabetes, which Dr. Schauer said provides more insurance options.

"More and more insurance companies cover surgeries not just for weight loss but for type 2 diabetes," he said.

Dr. Schauer said Parker’s chances now of having complications from diabetes, like heart attacks, strokes and blindness, are extremely low.

"It's amazing how good you feel," said Parker.

