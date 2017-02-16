Summit County authorities name suspect three months after rape of elderly woman

Summit County authorities have named a suspect in a months-old sexual assault case.

On Nov. 11, 2016, the Summit County Sheriff's Office responded to a home in Northfield Center Township for reports of a disoriented elderly female. The caller stated a barefoot elderly female was knocking on her back door.

The woman was taken to the Cleveland Clinic to be checked out. Unable to communicate with medical staff or with detectives, investigators determined that the woman had been sexually assaulted.

On Feb. 10, Raymond C. Gates, 42, of Boston Heights was charged with rape. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Anyone with information regarding Gates whereabouts should contact the Summit County Sheriff's Detective Bureau at 330-643-2131.

"He has active warrants for rape right now, so if somebody sees him contact our office," said Summit County Sheriff Inspector Bill Holland. "Or if they feel that they're in any type of danger call 911."

