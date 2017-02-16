Wheelchair ramp stolen from Cleveland woman

A suspect has been arrested after the theft of a Cleveland woman's wheelchair ramp from her home on Wednesday.

Linda Tousel woke up Wednesday to find the ramp gone. She said she has lived in the neighborhood for two years and has never had a problem.

Tousel said she is stuck in her home without the ramp, and was worried she would be prevented from getting her chemotherapy treatment on Thursday.

The ramp was returned to Tousel on Thursday. Police have a suspect under investigation for theft.

