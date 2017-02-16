Fatal crashes in Summit County rise 52% in 2016

Fatal crashes in Summit County jumped 52 percent from 2015 to 2016. According to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol 40 people died in Summit County in fatal crashes in 2016, 25 died in 2015.

Driving under the influence and not wearing a seat belt continue to be a factor in fatal crashes.

In 2016, 21 of the fatal crashes in Summit County were OVI related with 12 being attributed to drugs. Occupants were unbelted in 21 traffic fatalities in Summit County.

