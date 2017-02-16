School district responds after 18-year-old accused of recording Cleveland Heights High student using restroom

The Cleveland Heights-University Heights School District has released a statement after a 18-year-old Cleveland Heights man was accused of recording a minor using the restroom at Cleveland Heights High School.

"The District has disciplined the student who posted the video in accordance with our student code of conduct. While I cannot comment on specific student discipline, I can tell you from looking at the code of conduct that this type of violation would typically result in a suspension with a recommendation for expulsion. Our security personnel contacted the University Heights police department when they learned of the incident. We are cooperating with UHPD as they investigate the incident."

The incident happened Feb. 7 during school hours. Police said the suspect, Amaru Shabazz, posted the video to social media.

Shabazz has been charged with disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. He was arrested and will have an arraignment on March 8 in Shaker Heights Municipal Court.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.