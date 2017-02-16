Canton woman pleads guilty to complicity to endangering children

The live-in girlfriend of man who was sentenced for killing his 3-year-old daughter was sentenced.

Jessica Bender pleaded guilty to complicity to endangering children. Her live-in boyfriend Mathew Miku was sentenced last week to 23 years to life in prison last week for killing his 3-year-old daughter Hailey.

Bender was sentenced on Wednesday to three years in jail. She agreed to testify against Miku.

Miku's father and stepmother were worried last week Bender would not get the jail time they think she deserves.

“From November to March, this child was taking beatings every day. So she knew. And for her to get a slap on the wrist,” Dan Miku said.

They feel she could have told someone and possibly saved Hailey's life.

“She was there, she could've saved our granddaughter, but she turned her head and looked the other way,” Karen Miku said.

Hailey's grandparents hope no other families have to suffer like they have.

“If other people are going through something like this, don't be afraid. Make that phone call, tell somebody,” Dan Miku said.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.