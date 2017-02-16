Man shot by Hudson police in December had marijuana in his system

Dash cam video from the incident has been released. (Source: Hudson police)

The man shot and killed by police last year in Hudson, Ohio had marijuana in his system, according to newly released toxicology text results.

The tests reveal that the only drug detected in Saif Nasser Mubarak Alameri's system at the time of the Dec. 4 incident was THC (marijuana). There were no other drugs or alcohol detected.

Dash cam video released in fatal shooting by Hudson police

Alameri, 26, was shot five times during an altercation with Hudson Officer Ryan Doran. He was shot in the head, face and three times in his leg.

Police were called for an erratic driver on the turnpike. The driver, Alameri, eventually crashed near the 480 exit before fleeing the scene.

UAE calls Hudson police killing of Emirati 'painful incident'

He was found in a wooded area off an access road near the 3200 block of Hudson-Aurora Road and that's when the shooting occurred.

Alameri, a student at Case Western Reserve University, was unarmed at the time.

Officer Doran remains on administrative leave.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.