Deputies make arrest in brutal beating murder

A 42-year-old Massillon man is now charged in connection with the beating death of a Stark County man.

Damon Seibert was arrested Thursday.

Deputies say Seibert killed Jeremy Dean Lesh, 44. Lesh's body was found in a wooded area near Doylestown in Wayne County on January 15. A woman walking her dog spotted his body.

Lesh had been reported missing by his family on January 14, but was last seen on Christmas Day.

Lesh's family believes he left home on Christmas to meet Seibert to collect the $100 Seibert owed him.

Deputies say Seibert was in Lesh's truck on December 25 along US 30 near Applecreek when he beat him to death. After the murder, Seibert allegedly drove the truck to the wooded area outside Doylestown and dumped the body.

The truck remains missing.

Seibert is charged with murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence.

