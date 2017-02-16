Gas company called back to scene of Medina apartment fire

Columbia Gas crews were called back out to the Medina apartment buildings where an 18-year-old died this past week.

Rachel Hicar was in the next door building last week when there was an explosion and fire.

“I came outside, the whole thing is up,” Hicar said.

It's been a week, but firefighters were called back to the complex yesterday to check out smells of gas.

“We had the firefighters come in, they shut off the gas to the stove, the water tank, the furnace and then the gas guys came in yesterday to make sure that it was shut off. They went outside to test it,” Hicar said.

Hicar's water tank and furnace have been red-tagged, and she's not alone.

“When we got there, we started going through the common areas, the hallways, our gas meters were going off, there were additional gas leaks,” said Medina City Fire Chief, Bob Painter.

Firefighters went from apartment to apartment and building to building. Chief Painter says in one building, six of the eight apartments had some sort of violation or gas leak. There were three more in another building.

“We went through I believe 14 buildings and there were problems or violations in virtually every building. Not all of them were leaks, but they may have been gas lines that weren't capped properly, or leaking valves,” Painter said.

While the chief explains he's never seen such extensive issues in one complex, Hicar says she feels better knowing the problems are getting resolved.

“As long as they are on top of it, and fixing it,” Hicar said.

