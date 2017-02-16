Opiate deaths skyrocket in February and a mother fights back

Just in the month of February 39 lives have been lost in Cuyahoga County because of opiate addiction. While the deaths are tragic, they represent only a small fraction of the lives torn apart.

In her own words the story of a mother who wants to remain anonymous has had enough and took to social media to try and save her daughter.

"She's been an addict for about 11 years and I think she's at the end of her rope," the mother said.

On Facebook she told her story deciding to take the bull by the horns in her words after learning her daughter had been asking family friends

for money.

"We don't actually see her at all so I decided to ask everybody I know, if she asks don't give her any money, it's just prolonging her addiction," the mother said.

The daughter has been in and out of rehab several times. On Facebook she said she had hit bottom and at the time had been sober for 170 days.

The demon of opiates returned, and custody of her daughter was taken away.

"As a mom it breaks my heart that she didn't have it in her to fight for that child and get back into rehab," the mother said.

For now the family doors are closed to her, at least until there is an effort to change

"We're at risk of her rifling through purses". the mother said.

It has happened in the past.

"I will not support addiction I will gladly support recovery," the mother added.

She didn't stop at talking about her daughter, on Facebook she also took on a dealer who posted on her page.

"They had posted on her page that, asking where their money was. So I said oh yeah, if you are the dealer please post it one more time so we can send the cops to pick you up for attempted murder," The mother said.

The mom added in addiction other kids are ignored, there are family fights and more. She made a sobering assessment.

"It's almost like mourning, you're mourning someone who's alive," the mother said.

Her biggest fear is a call from the morgue that either drugs or a drug dealer has taken her daughters life.

