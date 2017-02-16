Israel Alvarez indicted in connection with the fatal hit-skip of Officer David Fahey

Israel Alvarez has been indicted in connection with the fatal hit-skip of Cleveland Officer David Fahey.

Criminal complaint states Israel Alvarez was speeding in deadly hit-skip of police officer

He is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, driving under the influence, drug possession and failure to stop after an accident. Alvarez remains held on a $500,000 bond and will be arraigned on Feb. 22.

On Jan. 24 Officer Fahey was killed on Interstate 90 in a marked accident zone. Officer Fahey was putting flares on the road to divert traffic from an accident in Rocky River when he was hit.

Police found the vehicle in Lorain on East 31st Street.

During Alvarez's arrest, fellow officers used Fahey's handcuffs to arrest him.

