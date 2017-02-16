Evening classes at Ohio University canceled after water main break in Athens

Ohio University posted on their website their campus will remain closed on Thursday after a water main break in Athens. Evening classes and activities are canceled for Thursday.

Earlier in the day Athens issued a boil order for the entire city, this includes all locations at OU. The Living Learning Center will extend their hours to open all night long to serve as a water bottle pickup location for anyone who needs water during the boil order.

Here is a link where students can find water distribution points and a list of dining facilities opened.

The school also provided a map of available restroom locations.

