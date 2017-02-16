Warmer weather in Cleveland on Friday, potential of 60 degrees on Saturday

The temperature in Cleveland will warm up about 27 degrees from Thursday night to Friday night. According to Cleveland 19 Meteorologist Jason Nicholas this temperature change is coming from warm air advection.

Thursday night temperatures could reach 20 degrees, while on Friday night temperatures could reach around 47 degrees.

There is also a potential of 60 degree temperatures on Saturday.

Thinking my Saturday plans will be---play outside, eat, play outside, eat. — Chris Tanaka (@Chris_Tanaka) February 16, 2017

Click for the latest on your First Alert Forecast and for the latest traffic, check out our real-time travel.

Cleveland 19 News is also on Facebook - check us out for news, weather, sports and fantastic behind the scenes photos of Cleveland 19.

Text alerts are also available, just fill out the online form. You will receive up to 5 msgs/day.Text HELP for help.Text STOP to stop. Msg&data rates may apply.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.