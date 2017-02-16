FBI: Another bank robbery in Cleveland

Police say an unknown black man is on the run after he entered and robbed the Huntington Bank, on Turney Road in Garfield Heights Thursday.

The suspect walked up to the teller and presented a note demanding money. After receiving an unknown amount, the suspect fled the bank on foot.

The accused robber is described as being 5'11 -6', weighs 200-230 pounds, under 30 years of age, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black Adidas sneakers with white stripes.

Tips can be provided to the Garfield Heights Police Department, the Cleveland Division of the FBI or Crimestoppers. Reward money is available for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the individual responsible. Tips can remain anonymous.

