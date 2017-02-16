Mansfield woman found dead, husband taken into custody

A Mansfield woman was found dead at a house on Dillon Road on Thursday. Investigators responded to the 1200 block of Dillon Road and found 45-year-old Denise Reed dead inside the house.

Mrs. Reed's husband 46-year-old Michael Reed was taken into custody in reference to this investigation. Police said a 'murder' warrant is being prepared and will be served on Mr. Reed.

This homicide is believed to be domestic related in nature. This is an isolated incident and the Major Crimes Unit is not seeking any additional suspects at this time.

Anyone who has information about this crime is asked to contact Detective Ron Packer at 419-755-9729 or Detective Sergeant Matt Loughman at 419-755-9730.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

