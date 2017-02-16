This bill would eliminate Ohio's tax on feminine hygiene products

Women may soon pay less for feminine hygiene products thanks to newly introduced legislation that aims to eliminate Ohio's Pink Tax.

"It's just ludicrous that something that's completely necessary is taxed in that way," said Pamela McKee, co-head of the Greater Cleveland National Organization for Women. "You cannot do without feminine hygiene products."

McKee calls the Pink Tax a regressive tax.

"It puts a disproportionate burden on women because men obviously do not have to pay this tax and women can't get around it," she said.

This week two state representatives announced legislation that would eliminate the Pink Tax. Greta Johnson (D-Akron) and Brigid Kelly (D-Columbus) introduced House Bill 61. It would eliminate Ohio's $4 million yearly sales tax on tampons and pads.

"Women shouldn't be forking over $4 million to the state budget based on something they have no choice but to purchase and use," McKee said.

#PinkTax: did you know you're charged sales tax on feminine hygiene products? New legislation would change that. Story at 10/11PM on CLE19. pic.twitter.com/SzltPjetpP — Shelby Miller (@ShelbyMillerCBS) February 17, 2017

Many people argue other necessities, like medications, are tax free. They say the Pink Tax hurts lower wage workers the most.

"If you attempt to economize, even to save money, you do put yourself at a substantial risk for health complications," McKee said. "And then you're faced with prescription drugs, which aren't taxed, so why not just prevent it in the first place?"

Currently, a dozen states don't charge sales tax on feminine hygiene products, including New York, Illinois, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland. Oregon, Montana, New Hampshire, Delaware and Alaska don't have sales tax in their states at all.

Right now, 12 states don't charge sales tax on feminine hygiene products. If House Bill 61 passes, Ohio will be added to the list. #PinkTax pic.twitter.com/QOZ4leLzRH — Shelby Miller (@ShelbyMillerCBS) February 17, 2017

According to the Huffington Post, the average woman spends about $2,000 to $3,000 on tampons and pads in her lifetime. Eliminating the sales tax on tampons and pads would save the average Ohio woman nearly $632.50 in state taxes.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.