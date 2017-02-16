Romona's Kids: Students learn about Black History, Women's History months

Students at Dodge Intermediate School in Twinsburg are learning about Black History and Women’s History this month. The goal is to inspire students to dream big, achieve, and make a positive difference in society.

Romona Robinson was honored to be asked to speak to sixth-graders this week.

“For Black History Month, we’re learning about women who were able to achieve their dreams by believing in themselves,” said sixth-grader Armish Atif.

“I learned that we do make a change in the world and we should be credited for what we do,” said Julia Procop.

“I want to be a doctor or a musician because then I’ll be able to affect and change other people’s lives,” said Emily Liu.

“I want to be a script writer so I can write movies about women and what they’ve done that hasn’t been discovered yet,” said Alijah Newton.

”Something that stands out to me is that you shouldn’t let the color of your skin define what you can do in this world and just know that any skin color can do anything you put your mind to,” said A’maya Appling.

“I read a biography of Michelle Obama and I’m really inspired by her, I think she’s done really amazing things,” said Kendall Bowens.

“I want to be a pediatrician because I want to help children feel better and I don’t want them to feel bad,” said Gurminder Kaur.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.