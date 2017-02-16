Taco Bell Cantina: Tacos and a beer will be available this spring in Cleveland

A few months ago, there were reports that Taco Bell was interested in opening a “higher end” restaurant just feet from the re-designed Public Square.

Doors at the downtown Cleveland location should open in April, according to a Taco Bell representative.

The Cantina will be in the space that used to be Cadillac Ranch, which has been vacant for a few years.

Here is the statement from Taco Bell:

"We are moving forward. Should be open by April 2017. Will offer beer and twisted freezes, similar to Austin and Wicker Park. We are very excited about investing in downtown Cleveland, and look forward to opening this restaurant. We can share more as we get closer to the date."

Looking forward to the new @tacobell Cantina in DT CLE? Just got confirmation opening will be in April. Beer & the Bell! @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/LnrqJF5ztJ — Dan DeRoos (@DanDeRoos19) February 16, 2017

