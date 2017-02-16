Funeral services scheduled for Brush High School hockey player

A Brush High School hockey player died Tuesday night. A public visitation has been scheduled for 2 p.m.-7 p.m. Sunday at DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home.

Cleveland Heights firefighters said they got a call earlier this week regarding a 17-year-old having trouble breathing at the Cleveland Heights Ice Rink. The victim, eleventh-grader Alec Kornet, was taken to Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital where he later died.

The cause of death remains unknown.

"The South Euclid Lyndhurst Schools formally and regrettably releases the sad news that on Tuesday evening, one of our high school students, Alec Kornet, a junior, unexpectedly passed away," the South Euclid Lyndhurst School District said in a statement. "Alec was an honor student, involved in the Charles F. Brush High School band, soccer and hockey teams. Alec was an incredibly well-liked and well-respected student by his fellow classmates. This SEL Schools is deeply saddened by his death, and extends our deepest sympathy to the Kornet family at this time. The SEL Schools asks all to respect the family in this time of tragedy. Arrangements for grief counseling will be available at Brush High School for all students and staff. More information will be shared as it becomes available."

The funeral is Monday at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home's location:

28890 Chardon Rd

Willoughby Hills, OH 44092

