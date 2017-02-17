Today's Headlines: Give your thermostat a break and therapy for a dog shot twice

Here's a look at your Friday morning headlines.

1. You can toss that comforter and quilt aside for the next few days. A cold start to the Friday morning, but light to moderate southwest winds will push our temps into the 50s.

2. Recovering from surgery can be a roller coaster ride and it's no different for our pets

This morning we have an update on a dog that's learning how to walk again after someone shot him.

3. A lot of talk this morning about President Donald Trump's news conference he delivered in D.C. on Thursday.

During the conference Mr. Trump announced his new pick for secretary of state, but took a dramatic turn as he lashed out at the media multiple times.

