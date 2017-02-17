Physical therapy helping special pit bull learn how to walk again

Doctors at Up & Running Canine Rehabilitation in Avon Lake are helping Gibson relearn how to walk.

Gibson, a pit bull, was found shot on a Cleveland street in January. Bullets shattered the bone and joint in his right front leg. The injury forced veterinarians to amputate the limb. Gibson is now undergoing physical therapy several days a week.

"Good job buddy," said Dr. Kimberly Huppe.

There's plenty of praise and treats during Gibson's sessions.

"He's going to have a lot more force being placed on that single front leg," Huppe said. "So we want that to be as strong as possible."

Tools like a wobble board and hurdles are helping Gibson regain balance.

"It doesn't look hard, but it's very difficult for him," Huppe said. "A lot of times he tends to hop in the back legs, and we're trying to teach him how to move those feet independently of one another."

According to the American Pet Products Association, Americans spent $15 billion on veterinary services in 2015. One common service is aqua therapy, where pets walk on a treadmill submerged in water. It's one of Gibson's regular activities.

"It's incredible and it means the world to us to see those dogs moving again," Huppe said.

Acupuncture can be another beneficial treatment for animals dealing with arthritis and other chronic pain. Class IV Laser Therapy is another treatment offered.

"It's a pure light therapy," Huppe said. "It's great for healing. It's great for pain. It's great for inflammation. So for Gibson we used the therapy initially after surgery to help his incision site heal [and] to make sure that he was comfortable after surgery in that joint."

Doctors are also looking at the possibility of putting a brace on the front leg Gibson does have in order to give him additional support.

His days at the facility are numbered. Huppe said it will be a happy sendoff when Gibson walks out the door with staff ready to help the next patient bounce back.

Love-A-Stray dog rescue is covering Gibson's medical costs. Rehab expenses amount to about $800. The non-profit is also in the process of finding a foster home for Gibson.

If you wish to donate for Gibson, you can send your check to Love-A-Stray, Attn: Gibson, P.O. Box 125, Avon Lake, OH, 44012 or you can donate using Paypal on their website.

