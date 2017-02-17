Kevin Love walks around NYC after knee surgery

TMZ got video of Love and his girlfriend Kate Bock walking around NYC. (Source: TMZ)

TMZ spotted Kevin Love walking around New York City just days after undergoing surgery on his left knee.

The Cleveland Cavaliers forward had arthroscopic surgery to remove a loose body from his left knee on Tuesday morning at the Hospital for Special Surgery in NYC. The procedure was performed by Dr. David Altchek with Dr. James Rosneck of the Cleveland Clinic present.

Love is estimated to return to play in approximately six weeks. In the meantime, though, he was seen out and about with girlfriend Kate Bock, heading out of a Ralph Lauren fashion show.

