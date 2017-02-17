Driver who turned self in after hit-and-run that left woman paralyzed arraigned

A driver who turned himself in after a hit-and-run accident that left a 72-year-old woman paralyzed was arraigned Friday.

The accident happened on Jan. 19 near East Archwood Avenue and Moore Street. Police said 36-year-old Deprise Moore hit Doshie Gulley's car so hard that the hatchback on her Buick Rendezvous came off.

Moore was indicted this week on charges of vehicular assault, hit-skip and driving under suspension. Moore pled not guilty and will be back in court on Marc 7.

