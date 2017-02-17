Man arrested in fatal Strongsville stabbing to appear in court

Timothy Bene, the 32-year-old arrested along with his girlfriend in connection to a murder in Strongsville, will appear in court on Friday morning.

Bene and his girlfriend Courtney Heckman, 23, were arrested on Feb. 7 without incident in Ashland by Strongsville detectives. Police say Bene stabbed his step-father, 50-year-old Dean Vastartis, to death on Friday, Feb. 3, at his home on Sprague Road.

Bene's bond was previously set at $1 million.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.