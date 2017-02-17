7-year-old boy recovering after Berea heroin overdose

Two Berea parents were arraigned Friday morning on charges of endangering children and drug possession. Police say their 7-year-old son overdosed on heroin at their Milton Street residence on Jan. 11.

Charles Dowdy, 31, called police when he noticed his son wasn't breathing, according to police. They said Dowdy had been lying in bed with the child's mother, 31-year-old Danielle Simko, when he noticed the child's lips turning blue.

The child was taken to the hospital where staff found drugs in his sock. The boy survived and is recovering.

Some residents in the boy's neighborhood remember seeing ambulances the night he overdosed.

Click here to hear information from an emergency pediatric doctor about the impact of heroin on a child

"It angers me. I have a 3-year-old and a 4-month-old and it kind of hits to home," said Jessika Luyster.

Dowdy and Simko were charged earlier this month. Both pleaded not guilty. Their bonds were set at $150,000. Their next court appearance is Feb. 22.

