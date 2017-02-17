Still no arrests in August murder of 49-year-old man at Lorain Taco Bell

More than six months after the crime, there are still no arrests in the murder of Robert Gnizak, the 49-year-old man who was shot to death in an attempted robbery at a Taco Bell drive-thru on Aug. 14.

Gnizak was killed around 11:03 p.m. at the Taco Bell at 3671 Oberlin Ave. According to his obituary, he was a veteran who served in the U.S. Navy from 1986 to 1990. He is survived by his wife, his brother and several nieces and nephews.

The suspect is a black male, thin to medium build and 6' tall, police say. He was wearing yellow or tan camouflage pants and a matching shirt and baseball cap. Witnesses say he fled the scene on foot.

The Lorain Police Department and Taco Bell are offering a $15,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information should contact the Lorain police at 440-204-2105.

