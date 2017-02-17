Classroom couches, exercise balls helping students in North Olmsted stay engaged

A third-grade teacher at St. Brendan School in North Olmsted has introduced some new seating options this year, and her students have kept active in the classroom.

Christine Lavelle's changes were inspired by research indicating that movement in seating arrangements can greatly improve behavior and academic performance among students. The children have several options throughout the day where than can work on their school work, including a traditional desk, exercise balls, a couch, on the floor with a pillow, or they can even stand.

Lavelle knows it's not easy for anyone to sit at a desk all day, let alone children, and she wanted to find a way for them to move around and still be able to learn.

“We're here so much that I want this to be their home away from home," she said. "So, at home they don't sit in a chair all day -- why should they have to do that at school?”

She started with an expanded reading corner, then added a couch, pillows for the floor, and ball chairs. All these alternative seats are worked into a rotation, and the students have responded positively.

Student Madelyn Egli said it's never boring.

"I like it because of the bouncy chairs," said her classmate, Julia Hayes. "They help us get our energy out and get excited about what we're working on."

Some may think the arrangement would be a distraction, but it's actually helping the kids focus on fractions. Lavelle says they've learned to use it as a tool, not a toy.



Since the switch, their reading fluency scores have increased, and they like to read more.

“Because they can go sit on the couch and read, they can sit with a pillow with their friend right up against the locker, it brings out that joy of learning and sharing it with their peers,” Lavelle said.

