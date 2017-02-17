Columbus woman survives heart failure while pregnant with twins

The story of a Columbus mother who survived heart disease during pregnancy is inspiring others to learn more about cardiovascular problems in women.

Nariscia Goins was six months pregnant with twins when she was diagnosed with heart failure. WBTV reports that she flat-lined twice during open-heart surgery and now lives with an LVAD (left ventricular assist device).

Pregnancy-induced cardiomyopathy is often diagnosed when heart failure develops in the last month of pregnancy or within five months of delivery. Symptoms of the condition include:

Fatigue

Feeling of heart racing or skipping beats (palpitations)

Increased nighttime urination (nocturia)

Shortness of breath with activity and when lying flat

Swelling of the ankles

Swollen neck veins

Low blood pressure, or it may drop when standing up.

Heart diseases are the number one killer of women, killing about one woman every 80 seconds and taking more lives than all forms of cancer combined. More than one in three women is living with some form of cardiovascular disease, and about 80 percent of cardiovascular diseases may be preventable.

You can learn more about heart disease in women on the CDC's website.

