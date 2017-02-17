How 6 bottled waters and Cleveland's tap water fared in an EPA test

Rebecca Bailey, the manager of inorganic testing at CWM Cleveland, explains the testing process to Cleveland 19. (Source: WOIO)

After testing the city of Cleveland's water against six different types of bottled water, it turns out there isn't much of a difference in the product or any safety concerns with the quality of the water. One difference is cost, though.

Each type of bottled water was significantly more expensive than Cleveland Municipal water, but I wanted to know if more money means the water is safer.

I compared Aquafina, Dasani, Smart Water, Fiji water and the house brands at Giant Eagle and Target to Cleveland Municipal water.

The samples were sent to CWM Laboratories in Cleveland, a company that has a special certification from the EPA to test public drinking water.

CWM Laboratories is in no way connected to the city of Cleveland and had no reason to make Cleveland Water look any better than it is.

The lab came up with a uniform list of things to test for in the different types of water: levels of lead, copper, bacteria and nitrates.

The basis of that list came from the city’s water quality report, which requires the municipal system to test for, and report, certain things. Municipal drinking water is regulated more strictly than bottled water is. City water is regulated by the Environmental Protection Agency and the Clean Water Act, and bottled water is regulated as a food by the Food and Drug Administration.

The city of Cleveland’s water system also has to clean water from Lake Erie, filter and distribute it through thousands of miles of pipes to serve more than a million people. Bottled water likely starts with a leg up, some of the packaging states the bottled water starts from a municipal source or a mountain spring.

Water Test Results Lead in Parts Per Billion Copper in Parts Per Billion E. Coli Coliform EPA Allowable Standard 15 1300 0 0 Cleveland City Water 0.317 568 Absent Absent Market Pantry Water (Target) Non Detectable Non Detectable Absent Absent Giant Eagle Brand Water Non Detectable Non Detectable Absent Absent Smart Water Non Detectable Non Detectable Absent Absent Aquafina .0.189 Non Detectable Absent Absent Fiji Non Detectable Non Detectable Absent Absent Dasani .0740 Non Detectable Absent Absent

