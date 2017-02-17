7 children injured in Ashland County school bus crash

Seven children were hurt in a school bus crash in Ashland County on Friday morning.

The crash happened around 7:35 a.m. at U.S. Route 224 and TWP Road 1101. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers say the bus driver, 59-year-old Donald Beattie, failed to yield to a semi-truck at an intersection.

There were 27 kids on the bus. Two were taken to the hospital by EMS, while five were transported to the hospital by their parents. None of them had serious injuries.

Beattie was charged with failure to yield.

