Husband of Stow mayor tweets derogatory things about President Donald Trump

The mayor of Stow is under fire over tweets her husband wrote to President Donald Trump.

According to screenshots on Third Base Politics, Robert Kline, husband of two-term Stow Mayor Sara Kline, posted a number of tweets replying to the president over the past week, many of which contained profane language. In one tweet, he referred to Trump’s daughter Ivanka using a derogatory term for a prostitute, while in another tweet he implied that Trump should commit suicide. His account has since been deleted.

Sara Kline posted a response on Facebook Thursday night, writing in part, “I do not condone his language or the way he expressed his feelings about some political issues. I love and support my husband but we strongly differ on this issue. He has apologized to me, our daughters and is sincerely sorry that his emotions got the best of him. As we work through this family matter, what also concerns me is the well being of our organization and all of you.”

Her Facebook account has also been deleted, but the comments were re-printed in full by Stow City Council president Mike Rasor on his website. Rasor wrote that Kline also sent out a message to city employees saying that she doesn’t condone her husband’s comments.

According to Summit County Board of Elections records, both Robert and Sara are registered Democrats. Stow City Charter Section 16.02 says that mayoral races are non-partisan.

"While everyone has the right to express their opinions, I certainly don't want my family to express themselves in ways that are hurtful rude, or offensive. He takes responsibility for that and apologized to me and my family and we're working through all those issues," said Kline. "I understand that people are upset he feels very remorseful and I hope that people will continue to look and judge me as my own person and understanding this is something we're working with as a family doesn't reflect my opinions or how I would portray myself."

