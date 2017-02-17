LeBron James's Blaze Pizza opening locations in Northeast Ohio

Blaze Pizza will be opening a location in Canton on February 27th. It will be located at 5125 Dressler Rd.

To celebrate the grand opening, they will be hosting a "Free Pizza Day" from 11 am until 9 pm on February 28th. On that day, anyone who "likes" Blaze Pizza on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter will get a free, build-your-own 11-inch pizza.

There are also plans in the works to open in Mentor and Toledo this spring. Right now, there are no plans to open a location in Strongsville.

Blaze Midwest Group, which operates Blaze Pizza's in Ohio, sent over the following statement.

"While we have plans to open two locations in the Cleveland area very soon, with both our Canton location opening on February 27 and our Mentor location opening later this Spring, at the moment there are no plans to open a Strongsville location. We are thrilled to be expanding into the Cleveland market and look forward to providing a delicious, fast and affordable pizza option to Cleveland area residents." - Darla Bowen Blaze Midwest Inc.

Blaze Pizza offers 10 different kinds of sauces customers can put on their pie. White Top, Meat Eater and Red Vine are some of the signature pizzas.

For a full list of the menu click here.

