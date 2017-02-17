Firefighters rescue dog who fell down embankment

Thanks to Painesville firefighters, a dog is safe after falling 30 feet down an embankment.

Firefighters were called to the area of the old Coe Manufacturing on Bank Street around 3:30 Thursday afternoon.

The dog had broken free of its tether and the chain was tangled in the brush.

Firefighters used ropes to bring the dog up safely.

The Lake County dog warden returned the dog to its owner.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.