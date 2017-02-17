Goddard's Law tested in Geauga County

For the first time, a Geauga County resident is charged under Goddard's Law, a law that makes cruelty to companion animals a felony charge.

Dennis Dudich was arraigned Friday on charges of shooting and killing his neighbors dog.

Geauga County deputies say Dudich shot the English Bulldog named Zoey Grace on January 21.

Dudich told deputies he thought he was shooting at a cat.

He pled not guilty in court Friday and remains out on bond.

The next court date has not yet been set.

