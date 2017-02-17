Man accused of robbing 2 banks recognized while applying for a duplicate birth certificate

A man is in custody after being accused of robbing two banks in Cleveland. The FBI said Mark Anthony Lloyd walked into Cleveland City Hall on Friday requesting to apply for a duplicate birth certificate.

Investigators at City Hall noticed he had a gun tattoo underneath his eye. The FBI said officers recognized him as the man being sought for the bank robberies on West 25th that occurred on Jan. 30 and Feb. 13.

Cleveland Police Department took custody of Lloyd and notified the FBI to respond. Lloyd will be charged federally at a later date.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.