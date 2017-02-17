Why Stipe Miocic's gym in the Cleveland-area gives him an edge

Stipe Miocic trains at the Strong Style gym in Independence (Source WOIO)

Friday morning Stipe Miocic was preparing for his May 13 fight against Junior dos Santos. Miocic was going through various drills at the Strong Style Mixed Martial Arts & Training Center in Independence, Ohio.

The UFC Heavyweight champion said the gym has some of the best coaches in the world.

"Every day I come here I get better," Miocic said.

Stipe Miocic preparing for his fight against Junior dos Santos pic.twitter.com/ycoDVnlCK2 — Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) February 17, 2017

The gym offers Mixed Martial Arts classes, fitness classes, jiu-jitsu classes and youth classes. He said everyone at Strong Style is family.

Some shadow boxing from Stipe Miocic, his next fight is against Junior dos Santos #ufc pic.twitter.com/7ZWqk26jqm — Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) February 17, 2017

"Everyone wants to get better together," Miocic said.

Coaches will help fighters work on there technique, conditioning and will help them prepare for their next opponent. According to the gym's website they include training on sparring, grappling, wrestling, boxing and kickboxing.

"People who aren't on page with an ego and everything, they usually find their way out," Miocic said.

