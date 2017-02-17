Lakewood pair arrested after shooting dog they say bit their daughter

A man and woman in Lakewood have been charged with possessing weapons while under disability and possessing drug paraphernalia.

Police say they received a call Feb. 10 around 10:30 p.m. regarding someone shooting at a woman.

Cleveland police found the woman and called Lakewood authorities.

The woman told police residents on Idlewood Avenue shot her dog and shot at her.

Officers went to the Idlewood home and spoke with the residents. They told police the dog had bit their daughter. According to police, the daughter showed no injury or indication of a dog bite.

A man and woman at the Idlewood home were arrested.

In addition to the charges listed above, Charles Hobbs, 30, was charged with domestic violence, and Cassandra Biddulph, 33, was charged with disorderly conduct.

They have been transferred to the Cuyahoga County Jail.

