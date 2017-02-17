Check the CDCs weekly influenza surveillance report (interactive map)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has an interactive map that gives a weekly report on the level of influenza-like illnesses across the country.

In just the past two weeks, four children in Ohio have died from flu-related complications.

“There hasn't been a lot of flu activity up until these recent cases. We are a little bit concerned because of the recent cases,” said Andrew Heffron, from the Cuyahoga County Board of Health.



The Center for Disease Control reports it's rare for kids to die from the flu, but children ages 5 and younger are the most vulnerable.



“We are always worried about the vulnerable populations during flu season, that's the elderly and the young,” Heffron said.



Four kids in total have died in the last two weeks from flu-related illnesses. Two in Columbiana County; 6 and 7 year old boys. A 7 year-old girl in Fulton County, and 6 year-old Eva Harris from Rocky River died from flu related illnesses.



“Often when there's fatalities from the flu, it's typically secondary symptoms such as pneumonia,” Heffron said.



So far we don't know if there's any connection between the cases.



“There's no indication that we have an outbreak of a novel virus, of something unique here. We're still learning a lot about both of these cases as well as other cases around the state,” said Columbiana County Health Commissioner Wes Vins.



Symptoms include fever, fatigue, sore throat, stuffy nose, vomiting and diarrhea, aching head, and body or muscles.



“This goes back to how dangerous influenza can be. The best way to protect yourself is the vaccine,” Heffron said.

Around 20 children in the U.S. have died during the current flu season.

