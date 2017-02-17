Stipe Miocic says he's improved since his last fight against Junior dos Santos

Stipe Miocic getting ready for his fight against Junior dos Santos

In less than three months Stipe Miocic will defend his UFC Heavyweight Championship against Junior dos Santos.

The last time these two matched up was on Dec. 13, 2014, Dos Santos won by unanimous decision.

Since that loss Miocic has won four straight fights. The heavyweight champs said he has a lot more confidence.

"Nothing's going to change, I'm walking out of the cage and still with the belt wrapped around my waist," Miocic said.

Miocic said dos Santos has improved since their fight in 2014, he thinks JDS looked great in his win against Ben Rothwell.

"You got big guys with small gloves, anything can happen," Miocic said.

Three of dos Santos's last four fights have gone five rounds. The champ and his team have been watching film on JDS.

"We workout his weaknesses, workout his strengths and we workout what I'm going to do," Miocic said.

The last three wins for Miocic have all ended in round one. The champ said he is getting better every week.

"More prepared, more conditioned, more strength, more technique, I'm not giving up the belt for a while," Miocic said.

