5 questions you wouldn't expect MMA fighter Stipe Miocic to answer

Stipe Miocic said Family Guy is his favorite television show (Source WOIO)

Stipe Miocic is busy training at his gym in Independence, Ohio as he gets ready to fight Junior dos Santos for the UFC Heavyweight Championship on May 13.

After his morning workout and talking to him about his game plan for the match, we asked him some fun questions.

What's your favorite food?

Everything

What's your favorite television show?

Family Guy

What's your favorite movie?

The Boondock Saints

What's your favorite Cleveland Browns memory?

Hanging out with the Browns at practice

What's your favorite Cleveland sports memory?

The Cleveland Cavaliers defeating the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals.

