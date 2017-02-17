NE Ohio real estate agents told to watch out for new tour swindle

Cleveland police have put the Northern Ohio Regional Multiple Listing Service, or NORMLS, on the alert for a man accused of taking tours of homes, unlocking a window or door and coming back shortly after to rip the house off.

That man is Daniel Roberts. He's accused of robbing homes in the Westpark area of Cleveland.

"First of all, they're trying to present the property in its best presentation, but they're also looking out for their personal safety," said Carl Demusz, president and CEO of NORMLS.

It's another potential problem for real estate salespeople in northeast Ohio, someone unlocking a door or window during a tour with the goal of gaining entrance at a later time.

"You have to be aware. Is that person legitimate or not? And if they're not, they could be casing the home to come back later," Demusz said.

Agents are advised to meet any potential home buyer outside the home first, and to cancel the showing if something feels off.

NORMLS is also using the Real Safe Agent app to alert the police, their office, and even other agents.

