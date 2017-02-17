Cleveland school security officer under investigation for possible 'unprofessional conduct' with female students

Cleveland Metropolitan School District confirms to Cleveland 19 that a security officer is under investigation for possible unprofessional conduct with two female students.

This comes after Cleveland 19 launched an investigation into the questionable backgrounds of six CMSD police department employees. Police reports, personnel records, and court documents revealed sexual battery, multiple DUI’s, assault, and other offenses outlined in the first report.

CMSD’s Chief Communication Officer Dr. Roseann Canfora says security guard Eric Simpkins is now under internal investigation by the district to determine if he engaged in unprofessional conduct or conduct in violation of board policy after the incident with students was reported. Canfora’s confirmation of the internal investigation came just two hours after CMSD’s Police Chief Lester Fultz told Cleveland 19's Investigative Producer he had “no knowledge” of Simpkins and his alleged conduct with students.

In late August 2016, at the beginning of the district’s current school year, a criminal complaint was filed with the Cleveland Police Department involving two female students. The Cuyahoga County Division of Children and Family Services was also notified. The redacted criminal complaint accused the offender of gross sexual imposition with two teens at the school he was hired to help keep secure. Allegations in the complaint stated the offender grabbed a student from behind holding her wrists and bent her over, massaged another student’s neck and then grabbed her buttocks.

In an emailed response from Dr. Canfora, the Department of Children and Family Services concluded in October “disposition of the complaint for Sexual Abuse is unsubstantiated.” The Cleveland City Prosecutor ruled no charges would be filed against Simpkins in December due to lack of evidence. Regardless of the county and city’s findings, CMSD launched their own internal investigation to determine if there were conduct or policy violation issues.

"Notwithstanding the findings of the City Prosecutor and the Department of Children and Family Services, the district is continuing its investigation to determine whether Mr. Simpkins engaged in unprofessional conduct or conduct in violation of board policy,” reported Dr. Canfora in a statement late Tuesday.

Simpkins was transferred from Cleveland Early College High School at John Hay to Ginn Academy -- an all male school -- while the district’s internal investigation continues. Dr. Roseann Canfora said Friday afternoon that Ginn Academy is aware of the reasoning behind Simpkins’ transfer and he remains active and assigned to Ginn.

Cleveland 19 has made multiple attempts to contact Mr. Simpkins for comment. We’ve also asked multiple times for interviews with both CMSD CEO Eric Gordon and CMSD Police Chief Lester Fultz regarding other issues within the Division of Safety and Security.

