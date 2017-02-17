24-year-old human person Kyrie Irving believes the earth is flat

Kyrie Irving believes the earth is flat.

He announced this belief on an episode of the Road Trippin' podcast, which is put out by Richard Jefferson, Channing Frye, and Allie Clifton and hosted on NBA.com/Cavaliers.

"This is not even a conspiracy. The earth is flat," Irving said.

The comment came in Episode 7 after several minutes of discussion about whether man has landed on the moon and whether aliens exist.

Irving is a 24-year-old person who plays basketball in the National Basketball Association for the Cleveland Cavaliers. He will start in the league's All Star Game this year.

The guard, known for his ability to dribble and shoot a basketball (as well as for his Pepsi commercial alter-ego Uncle Drew), was a key factor in the Cavaliers becoming champions of that league in 2016.

Musical artist B.o.B., or Bobby Ray Simmons, is another famous person who believes that the Earth is flat. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the earth is an irregularly shaped ellipsoid.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.