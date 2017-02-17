Where's winter? Clevelanders enjoy unseasonable weather

Disregard the calendar, because the weather Cleveland sees this weekend won't be what residents are used to in mid-February.

Still, people seem to be just fine with that.

As they got their dogs out of their car, Ben and Megan Smith said the unseasonable weather made for the perfect time to go for a walk along the Rocky River Reservation.

"We've been cooped up in the house for months and it's finally time to get out," Ben said. The Smiths aren't the only ones who feel that way.

Resident Cindy Greiner said the weather felt terrific.

Friday, many people were spotted out and about as they ran, biked, and took advantage of the green grass and sunshine.

Gorgeous evening to take the dogs for a walk! So many people are out and about. Who'd guess it's mid-February?! #OHwx pic.twitter.com/C47eqCYd8U — Shelby Miller (@ShelbyMillerCBS) February 17, 2017

Warm weather also means good business for Big Met Golf Course in Fairview Park. Workers said they're not taking tee times this time of year, so everything is first-come first-serve.

"It's going to be great (Saturday) and I'm going to try to get out on the golf course all weekend," said golfer Angel Rolon. "It's the greatest feeling in the world to be able to go out there and enjoy some golf. I can't ask for anything better."

Meantime, in Medina, record temperatures won't ruin the annual Ice Festival. Organizers said 87 ice sculptures will line the historic district and square.

"It's an amazing festival. It brings out 20.000 or 30,000 people to Public Square. We've been doing it for 23 years and I'm really happy to be a part of it," said Aaron Costic with Elegant Ice Creations Inc.

Over at the Flats West Bank, crews didn't have to bundle up too much while they set up for Saturday's Brite Winter festival. Although the recent weather doesn't exactly tie in to the event's name, co-founder Emily Hornack said they'll take the warm temperatures.

"We always plan Brite Winter to roll with it. In Cleveland you just never know what you're going to get. We've had temperatures as low as 8 degrees and as high as 66, so we're ready for whatever comes," said Hornack.

Brite Winter kicks off Saturday at 3 p.m. and runs until 1 a.m. Events take place both outside and indoors. Hornack said they're expecting about 20,000 people.

