Medina Ice Festival returns to Medina Square

The Medina Ice Festival is returning to Medina Square.

More than 85 specialty carvings will be on view Friday afternoon through Monday.

More works of frozen art will be added to the Square each day during the competitions.

People can visit during the day to see the carving take place. At night, each sculpture will be illuminated with multi-colored LED lights.

Parking is free in and around the Historic District.

SCHEDULE

Friday, February 17

Speed Carving Competitions: 5:30, 6, and 6:30 p.m.

Lighting of the Fire and Ice Tower: 7 p.m.

Saturday, February 18

Individual Carving Competition, 1 to 4 p.m.

Sunday, February 19

Team Carving Competition: Noon to 4 p.m.

Monday, February 20

Visitors can shop and dine

