Man killed in skiing accident in Richland County

The accident happened around noon on Friday. (Source: Snow Trails)

A 59-year-old Columbus-area man was killed in a skiing accident at Snow Trails Ski Resort on Friday afternoon.

A police report says that John Carney, of Gahanna, was taken to Ohio Health Hospital in Mansfield following the accident, where he was pronounced dead.

Multiple witnesses reported seeing Carney traveling down a hill at about 25 mph, when he swerved to avoid other skiers on the hill. He hit the pole of the ski lift tower, and collapsed.

Ski Patrol arrived and started CPR and chest compressions until EMS arrived.

Police are still investigating, and the cause of death has not yet been determined.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.