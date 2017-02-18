Child bitten by dog in Massillon

A child had minor injuries after he was bitten by a dog. (Source: WOIO)

A 5-year-old child was taken to the hospital last night after he was bitten by a dog.

Massillon Police said the call came in around 8:20 pm Friday, as a call to assist the dog warden near 25th Street SE at Rhode Island Avenue SE.

Police say the child had small marks on his face, and was taken to the hospital as a precaution. The injuries were considered minor.

The dog warden was called, but the dog was not on the loose nor considered vicious.

